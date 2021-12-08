ABC Political Director Rick Klein discusses Jan. 6 commission, debt ceiling, Roe V. Wade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC News Political Director Rick Klein joined East Texas Now to discuss the latest from Washington.

Klein talked about what is next in the Jan. 6 Commission investigation on Capitol Hill. He also explained why he thought Pres. Biden’s Build Back Better plan would be difficult to pass the Senate.

Klein said the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade is pending but explained another option for Congress to protect Roe v. Wade.

