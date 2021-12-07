Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Troup woman killed in head-on crash

A head-on crash in Overton has claimed the life of a Troup woman.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Troup woman has died following a two-vehicle head-on crash on State Highway 135 in Overton Tuesday morning.

Tammy L. Young, 55, died at the scene, located in the city limits of Overton. The crash happened at 11:05 a.m.

According to the DPS report, Young was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima south on State Highway 135 when she crossed the center line and struck a 2021 Ford F-150 head-on.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a Tyler hospital. He is listed in serious condition.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

