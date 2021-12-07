Trial begins in wrongful death lawsuit for Tyler man killed in motorcycle collision with tree

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trial in wrongful death lawsuit gets underway
Trial in wrongful death lawsuit gets underway((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial began in the wrongful death lawsuit of a Tyler man Tuesday.

The case is a civil suit involving the family of Anthony “Tony” Cruz, the former owner of XTC fitness in Tyler. Cruz died in December 2018 when a tree fell on Smith County Road 1125. Cruz crashed into the tree on his motorcycle.

The suit is against Mor-Con, a contracting company that was doing work for Southern Utilities when the tree fell in the road.

“The plaintiff has to put something in the scale. Well that violates the whole burden of proof requirement. If your expecting the defendant to bring something and put it in the scale now your expecting him to prove his innocent and that’s not the law,” said defense lawyer Michael Lawrence.

“Their conduct was wrong. They knew it was wrong and there was step after step they could have taken where we didn’t have to be here today. Where Tony Cruz’s life shouldn’t have been taken,” said plaintiff lawyer Brent Gourdarzi.

Opening arguments wrapped up Tuesday. Testimony starts Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

