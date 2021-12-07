Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Third Republican candidate enters race for Gohmert’s open Congressional seat

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas business owner, Joe McDaniel, announced today in a press release he is joining the Texas District 1 Congressional race to replace Louis Gohmert’s vacated seat.

McDaniel joins current Smith County judge Nathaniel Moran, former Gohmert intern, Aditya Atholi of Center, and John Porro of Dallas. Democrat Stephen Kocen is also running.

McDaniel said, “We need someone who knows East Texas and has an East Texas mindset. I am not a Politician. I am not a Lawyer. I am an East Texan, just like you.”

McDaniel is a third-generation East Texan. He has been on various boards and has been very active on the Tyler Homeless Coalition directing the Lunch@thePark program, a homeless feeding ministry in Tyler, according to the press release.

Previous: Gohmert officially announces plan to run for Texas attorney general

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran officially announces congressional candidacy

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron research
Texas reports first case of omicron COVID-19 variant
Hidden in the woods of Upshur County is a beautiful mansion where no one lives, but thousands...
WEBXTRA: Upshur County’s 80-acre Market offers East Texans unique shopping experience
Source: KLTV Staff
Cold front moving through East Texas will bring showers, possibly severe thunderstorms
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County
Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr. (Source: Smith County Judicial records)
Trial begins in 2017 shooting death of Tyler man

Latest News

A head-on crash in Overton has claimed the life of a Troup woman.
Troup woman killed in head-on crash
Huntington Highsteppers said performing at Pearl Harbor is an honor
Huntington Highsteppers perform at Pearl Harbor in memory of lives lost
All Good Dogs Coalition
More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence, 1 man arrested
All Good Dogs Coalition
More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence, 1 man arrested
Tom Mullins receives award from East Texas Area Council of Boy Scouts of America
Former Tyler Economic Development Council President receives award from Boy Scouts