Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman reported missing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received and is investigating a report of a missing 72 year old.

The call came in on Dec. 1, with a caller saying her mother, Dian Godwin, had wandered from home on Nov. 29 and had not been seen since. Though she said it was not unusual for her mother to walk away, she would always return in a day or two, previously. She said her mother was also known to walk for hours at a time throughout Tyler.

Godwin has now been missing for over a week. The sheriff’s office says no one has heard from her or reported having seen her in the city or near her residence in the 13000 block of County Road 1118.

The woman’s daughter says her mother has a history of high blood pressure, thyroid cancer and undiagnosed dementia. She may have been wearing a light blue t-shirt, jeans and tennis shoes. She is 5′4″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Her left hand may be bandaged from a recent dog bite.

If you believe you have seen Godwin, please call the sheriff at 903-566-6600.

