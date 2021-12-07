Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman reported missing

Dian Bragg Godwin, 72
Dian Bragg Godwin, 72(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received and is investigating a report of a missing 72 year old.

The call came in on Dec. 1, with a caller saying her mother, Dian Godwin, had wandered from home on Nov. 29 and had not been seen since. Though she said it was not unusual for her mother to walk away, she would always return in a day or two, previously. She said her mother was also known to walk for hours at a time throughout Tyler.

Godwin has now been missing for over a week. The sheriff’s office says no one has heard from her or reported having seen her in the city or near her residence in the 13000 block of County Road 1118.

The woman’s daughter says her mother has a history of high blood pressure, thyroid cancer and undiagnosed dementia. She may have been wearing a light blue t-shirt, jeans and tennis shoes. She is 5′4″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Her left hand may be bandaged from a recent dog bite.

If you believe you have seen Godwin, please call the sheriff at 903-566-6600.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron research
Texas reports first case of omicron COVID-19 variant
Hidden in the woods of Upshur County is a beautiful mansion where no one lives, but thousands...
WEBXTRA: Upshur County’s 80-acre Market offers East Texans unique shopping experience
Source: KLTV Staff
Cold front moving through East Texas will bring showers, possibly severe thunderstorms
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County
Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr. (Source: Smith County Judicial records)
Trial begins in 2017 shooting death of Tyler man

Latest News

A head-on crash in Overton has claimed the life of a Troup woman.
Troup woman killed in head-on crash
Huntington Highsteppers said performing at Pearl Harbor is an honor
Huntington Highsteppers perform at Pearl Harbor in memory of lives lost
All Good Dogs Coalition
More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence, 1 man arrested
All Good Dogs Coalition
More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence, 1 man arrested
Tom Mullins receives award from East Texas Area Council of Boy Scouts of America
Former Tyler Economic Development Council President receives award from Boy Scouts