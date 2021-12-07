More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence, 1 man arrested
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AVINGER, Texas (KLTV) - An Avinger man has been arrested on charges of animal cruelty.
Following complaints made by eye-witnesses, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office executed search and seizure warrants on four residences on First Avenue in Avinger. Don Leifheit, one of the residents, was arrested Monday on felony charges of animal cruelty.
A total of 44 dogs and puppies, as well as one cat, were rescued, many requiring veterinary care.
The All Good Dogs Coalition assisted as Marion County does not have animal control services. The majority of the animals were in need of treatment for parasites.
Leifheit was arraigned Tuesday with bond set at $85,000.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.