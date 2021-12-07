Killeen student, 6, struck by truck while trying to catch school bus

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A representative with the Killeen Independent School Districts confirmed a six-year-old student from Timber Ridge Elementary was struck by a pickup Tuesday morning trying to catch the school bus.

Chief Communications Officer Taina Maya said the girl was alert after the accident and taken to the hospital. At last check, the child was in stable condition, Maya said.

Killeen Police responded to the accident on Greenlee Drive near Edgewood Drive.

The police department said a preliminary investigation revealed that as the school bus was approaching its bus stop, the girl ran out into the street and was struck by a the driver of a Dodge Pickup.

No further information was provided.

