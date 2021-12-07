East Texas Now Business Break
K-9 Blue retires from Palestine Police Department

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine Police Department retired a K-9 officer who served in the narcotics unit for six years. Her name is Blue. She is a 7-year-old blue heeler and she began her career in law enforcement in the spring of 2015.

Blue’s handler is Lt. Matt Kerr. He was recently promoted inside the department, so the decision was made to retire her. Kerr spoke to us about her exceptional crime-fighting career.

“We have around 120 felony arrests due to her detection; about 30 misdemeanor arrests, give or take. About 1,2000 grams of methamphetamine she has credited to her name. A little over $100,000 in US currency, 600 grams of prescription medication, and about 450 grams of cocaine or so,” Kerr said.

Blue is in good health and Lt. Kerr said she will spend the rest of her years with him enjoying her retirement at his home.

