Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Former Tyler Economic Development Council President receives award from Boy Scouts

Tom Mullins receives award from East Texas Area Council of Boy Scouts of America
Tom Mullins receives award from East Texas Area Council of Boy Scouts of America((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America presented former President of the Tyler Economic Development Council Tom Mullins with the Distinguished Citizen Good Turn Award.

The council said they presented Mullins the award for his devotion and long standing service to the citizens of Tyler and the youth of East Texas. They said Mullins has led a life of giving to others through a distinguished career of civic service as well as his commitment to education, and devotion to family and fellow community members.

“You don’t have to be privileged to begin life, you can have some pretty tough starts in life and if you hang in there and you work hard you will be successful and give back back to your community. That’s what a scout should be thinking about doing their whole life,” Mullins said.

Mullins was also presented with a rocking chair to help celebrate his retirement last year.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron research
Texas reports first case of omicron COVID-19 variant
Hidden in the woods of Upshur County is a beautiful mansion where no one lives, but thousands...
WEBXTRA: Upshur County’s 80-acre Market offers East Texans unique shopping experience
Source: KLTV Staff
Cold front moving through East Texas will bring showers, possibly severe thunderstorms
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County
Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr. (Source: Smith County Judicial records)
Trial begins in 2017 shooting death of Tyler man

Latest News

A head-on crash in Overton has claimed the life of a Troup woman.
Troup woman killed in head-on crash
Huntington Highsteppers said performing at Pearl Harbor is an honor
Huntington Highsteppers perform at Pearl Harbor in memory of lives lost
All Good Dogs Coalition
More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence, 1 man arrested
All Good Dogs Coalition
More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence, 1 man arrested