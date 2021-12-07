Former Tyler Economic Development Council President receives award from Boy Scouts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America presented former President of the Tyler Economic Development Council Tom Mullins with the Distinguished Citizen Good Turn Award.

The council said they presented Mullins the award for his devotion and long standing service to the citizens of Tyler and the youth of East Texas. They said Mullins has led a life of giving to others through a distinguished career of civic service as well as his commitment to education, and devotion to family and fellow community members.

“You don’t have to be privileged to begin life, you can have some pretty tough starts in life and if you hang in there and you work hard you will be successful and give back back to your community. That’s what a scout should be thinking about doing their whole life,” Mullins said.

Mullins was also presented with a rocking chair to help celebrate his retirement last year.

