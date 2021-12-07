Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama

New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP)
By WVUE News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A former New Orleans Saints player has died in the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama.

According to deputies, Glenn Foster, 31, was arrested on Dec. 5 on suspicion of simple assault and third-degree robbery.

Foster reportedly died on Dec. 6 at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama, according to the county coroner.

Former University of Illinois teammate and now state representative Kam Buckner, said he was at a loss for words.

“No words right now,” Buckner tweeted. “Rest powerfully, little brother. From Chicago to Champaign to New Orleans. You left your mark everywhere you went. Glenn Foster, we love you bruh.”

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the in-custody death.

Their findings will be turned over to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office.

Foster signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in April of 2013. He recorded eight tackles and three sacks before injuries cut his career short. He was waived by the Saints in August of 2015.

Along with his wife, Pamela, Foster created Southern Louisiana Granite, a luxury remodeling company, to meet renovating homeowners’ demands for countertops after major flooding in 2016 in Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2021 WVUE/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omicron research
Texas reports first case of omicron COVID-19 variant
Hidden in the woods of Upshur County is a beautiful mansion where no one lives, but thousands...
WEBXTRA: Upshur County’s 80-acre Market offers East Texans unique shopping experience
Source: KLTV Staff
Cold front moving through East Texas will bring showers, possibly severe thunderstorms
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County
Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr. (Source: Smith County Judicial records)
Trial begins in 2017 shooting death of Tyler man

Latest News

A head-on crash in Overton has claimed the life of a Troup woman.
Troup woman killed in head-on crash
Huntington Highsteppers said performing at Pearl Harbor is an honor
Huntington Highsteppers perform at Pearl Harbor in memory of lives lost
All Good Dogs Coalition
More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence, 1 man arrested
All Good Dogs Coalition
More than 40 dogs rescued from Avinger residence, 1 man arrested