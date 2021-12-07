Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Central Texas girl, 12, dies after she is struck by vehicle while riding bicycle

File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police on Wednesday identified Alina Miller, 12, of China Spring, as the 12-year-old bicyclist who died after she was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

The collision happened near the 10000 Block of Orchid and Salam Way shortly after 4 p.m. on December 6.

Police say a driver was traveling west on Orchid and the 12-year-old was riding a bike south on Salam Way when the crash occurred.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The collision remains under investigation. No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

