Central Texas girl, 12, dies after she is struck by vehicle while riding bicycle

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police on Wednesday identified Alina Miller, 12, of China Spring, as the 12-year-old bicyclist who died after she was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

The collision happened near the 10000 Block of Orchid and Salam Way shortly after 4 p.m. on December 6.

Police say a driver was traveling west on Orchid and the 12-year-old was riding a bike south on Salam Way when the crash occurred.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The collision remains under investigation. No further information was provided.

