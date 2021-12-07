Cass County crash kills Ark. man near Linden

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A multi-vehicle crash Monday morning left one driver dead.

According to a report by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:10 a.m. a tow truck was stopped for a school bus on the outside, southbound lane of US Highway 59 about 4 miles south of the city of Linden. The report states that, for an undetermined reason, the driver of a Toyota Tundra failed to control the vehicle’s speed and struck the vehicle being towed by the tow truck.

Brandon Pewitt, 21, of Texarkana, Ark. was noted as the victim of the incident. The driver of the tow truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.