WF man gets life in prison for sexual assault of 10-year-old boy

Nelson Christopher Head, 52
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury found a Wichita Falls man guilty Monday of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child.

Nelson Christopher Head, 52, was given two life sentences and told to pay two $1,000 fines after a jury found him guilty on two charges of sexually assaulting a child.

Head reportedly sexually assaulted the child twice on Dec. 1, 2016, in the apartment he shared with the child and his mother.

