WEBXTRA: Upshur County’s 80-acre Market offers East Texans unique shopping experience

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Hidden in the Upshur County woods is a beautiful mansion where no one lives, but thousands of East Texans have visited. It’s called the 80-acre Market.

The 80-acre Market is a unique type of shopping and recreation area for families. Where a family once lived is now houses shops and unique wares, music, art, and kids’ activities.

The 80-acre Market is located off FM 1650 between Longview and Gilmer. It is open every other weekend.

KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke to Ashley Nichols, the market’s chief of staff, Sunday about why the home’s owners envisioned the 80-acre Market. We’ll have more on this story tonight.

