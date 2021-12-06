East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Greater Longview Optimal Wellness aims to bring more benefits to patients

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Amy Hooten who is with GLOW, Greater Longview Optimal Wellness. She talks about the program and a grant going before Longview City Council that will fund it.

The grant would be $200,000 a year over the next two years.

The partners comprising GLOW are the City of Longview, Longview Regional Medical Center, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System, Community Healthcore, Gregg County, the United Way, and Special Health Resources. This collaboration brings organizations together to direct people to resources they may need.

Hooten says if patients are at one agency that is unable to provide all that is needed the partnership allows for different groups to work together and communicate between entities on behalf of the patient.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

