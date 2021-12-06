East Texas Now Business Break
Texas DPS increases reward for Sherman fugitive

Justin Marquiwis Cuba
Justin Marquiwis Cuba(Texas DPS)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a man wanted on charges of murder and failure to appear in court.

The reward for Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Justin Marquiwis Cuba has been increased to $8,500.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Cuba’s arrest on Aug. 3 in connection to the homicide of a man in Ladonia. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office also issued warrants for his arrest for two counts of failure to appear on the charges of aggravated robbery and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Several other agencies are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest:

  • The Fannin County District Attorney’s Office is offering a $1,500 reward
  • The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward
  • The Lamar and Red River County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Cuba and his female accomplice, Carmen Cuba, also known as Carmen Taylor

Cuba is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds. He reportedly has tattoos on his neck, chest and left arm, and scars on his abdomen, right arm, left forearm and both shoulders.

If you have any information on this suspect, here are the ways you can submit a tip:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section)

Texas DPS said all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

