Smith County commissioner holds press conference to announce run for county judge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin announced he’s running for Smith County Judge on Monday morning at the Smith County Courthouse Annex.

Franklin said, “Congressman Gohmert announced his plans and the dominoes started falling.” In recent weeks, U.S. Rep. Louis Gohmert announced he will be running for Texas Attorney General and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran announced he’s running for Gohmert’s U.S. House position.

Franklin said he loves his position as a commissioner in Precinct 1 and encouragement from across the county influenced his decision to run for judge. He said former state senator Kevin Eltife is endorsing him in the race.

Franklin has worked for more than 30 years working in the fields of fire and EMS, previously serving as the City of Tyler’s fire chief and Emergency Management Coordinator for more than seven years. He also served as general manager of East Texas Medical Center EMS.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.