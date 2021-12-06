East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sheriff identifies body found in Central Texas river

Woman had been reported missing earlier Sunday
FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified Christi Warwick Coufal, 55, of Cameron, as the woman whose body was found in a Central Texas river.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a missing person shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Shortly before 11 a.m., deputies received a report of a “lifeless person” in the river about 15 miles away.

The sheriff’s office released the woman’s name late Sunday after her family had been notified.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Cold front moving through East Texas will bring showers, possibly severe thunderstorms
Newlyweds Johanna and James Landrum saying their vows during their wedding Saturday afternoon.
East Texas couple finds love again in senior living community after passing of spouses
Pictured are Charles Nash (left) and Cass Sullivan. (Source: Hopkins County Jail website)
Hopkins County authorities arrest 2 suspects in connection with truck stop robbery
Lana McGee (source: Henderson County Jail website)
Sheriff’s Office: ‘Erratic’ Larue woman arrested for meth possession after traffic violations
With family and friends watching, his family added his rankings to his uniform.
East Texan promoted to lieutenant colonel in United States Air Force

Latest News

The Center for Pastoral and Spiritual Care at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler...
Power of Prayer: Center for Pastoral and Spiritual Care
City of Tyler
City of Tyler experiencing 911 system outages
Nicole Ashdown practicing throws before being one of the first females to qualify for the Big...
East Texan qualifies for the Big Axe World Championships
The light switch was turned on tonight at Green Acres Baptist Church for their first Christmas...
Green Acres Baptist Church hosts their first Christmas Tree lighting for community
Hidden in the woods of Upshur County is a beautiful mansion where no one lives, but thousands...
WEBXTRA: Upshur County’s 80-acre Market offers East Texans unique shopping experience