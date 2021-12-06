East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

SFA researchers, mental health providers partner to battle opioid crisis across East Texas

Opioid research for ‘the places left behind’
(WKYT)
By Donna McCollum
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA School of Social Work is looking into the opioid crisis in rural arears.

Researchers write the findings will help ‘the places left behind.’

The SFA School of Social Work is known for mobilizing communities. This time researchers focus on opioid addiction in Panola and Harrison counties and rural parts of Gregg County. They’re confident the findings will help all of East and Deep East Texas.

”What we’re experiencing in Panola and Harrison County is very similar to what we experience here in Deep East Texas,” said the study’s principal investigator, Kristin Bailey-Wallace.

In 2018, the average opioid prescribing rate was 84 per 100 persons in the rural target area, which is significantly higher than the Texas state rate of 47, and even the national rate of 51, according to SFA’s research.

“We are in an opioid crisis,” said Amanda Veasy.

Veasy sees addiction every day at One Love Longview, a counseling center she founded and directs. The center is one of 12 providers collaborating with SFA. They do great work alone but recognize when opioid addiction strikes so many small towns and communities, solutions require working together.

“Unfortunately, there are more people who are struggling with opioid use than there are resources,” said Veasy. “So we’re hoping if we can combine and increase those resources and be a stronger force together that we can really tackle this head-on.”

The consortium’s strategic and action plan calls for a collaboration when addressing the risk factors which lead to opioid use. They include homelessness and incarceration.

“So the hope is the community will continue to work, will continue this partnership so they can continue to address substance use. We’ve got to increase the dialogue,” said Bailey-Wallace.

SFA has applied for implementation funding. The wait begins while opioid addiction climbs across the region.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Cold front moving through East Texas will bring showers, possibly severe thunderstorms
Hidden in the woods of Upshur County is a beautiful mansion where no one lives, but thousands...
WEBXTRA: Upshur County’s 80-acre Market offers East Texans unique shopping experience
Newlyweds Johanna and James Landrum saying their vows during their wedding Saturday afternoon.
East Texas couple finds love again in senior living community after passing of spouses
With family and friends watching, his family added his rankings to his uniform.
East Texan promoted to lieutenant colonel in United States Air Force
Pictured are Charles Nash (left) and Cass Sullivan. (Source: Hopkins County Jail website)
Hopkins County authorities arrest 2 suspects in connection with truck stop robbery

Latest News

Crockett Daycare Lawsuit
Crockett Daycare Lawsuit
Jon Dennis Tinkle, of Lufkin, was arrested Sunday on a charge of arson.
Affidavit: Lufkin man intentionally set fire to structure
Griffith is a retired Justice on the Texas Twelfth Court of Appeals, a position to which he was...
Retired appellate judge Sam Griffith announces bid to replace Smith Co. Judge Nathaniel Moran
Angelina County health district administrator discusses best line of defense against COVID-19 variants