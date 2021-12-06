Retired appellate judge Sam Griffith announces bid to replace Smith Co. Judge Nathaniel Moran

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Retired Appellate Judge Sam Griffith has announced his candidacy to succeed Nathaniel Moran as Smith County Judge.

The announcement comes after Moran announced his candidacy to fill the TX-1 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to be left vacant by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) as he pursues his primary challenge against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Griffith is a retired Justice on the Texas Twelfth Court of Appeals, a position to which he was elected three times, twice unopposed.

Before being elected an appellate justice in 2000, Griffith was a trial court judge and trial lawyer. He earned two legal specialization certifications from the Texas State Bar Association’s Board of Legal Specialization, an achievement earned by less than three percent of Texas lawyers.

Since his retirement in 2015, Griffith continued to expand his work with local churches, the group EATBETA (Evangelizing Africa Through Business Empowerment and Transforming Agriculture), Mercy Works, and he co-founded the Texas Minority Coalition, a coalition of black, Hispanic, and white Christian conservatives that promote faith, family, and freedom, according to Griffith’s bio.

Griffith is running as a Republican.

