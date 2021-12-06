Trial begins in 2017 shooting death of Tyler man

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Monday morning a Whitehouse man accused of shooting and killing a Tyler man in November of 2017 was in the 114th District Court court in front of Judge Reeve Jackson.

Martin Wesley Reynolds, Jr., 24, is facing a trial by jury.

The prosecution led with what they said was a sad story and pretty simple: in the morning hours of Nov. 4 and 5 there was a fight on the phone. Reynolds borrowed a 357 Magnum and bummed a ride.

According to the state, the first shot was birdshot and that was what lead up to Andrew Carpenter’s last moment on Earth after receiving two gunshots to the chest. The state continued that the jury would hear from witnesses on both ends, from first responders, and that the jury would hear about a prank call at a party.

As the defense started their opening arguments the defense attorney said that he agreed with one thing the prosecution said and that is that it was a sad day that started with the phone ringing. The defense continued that Carter initiated the argument over the phone and was saying rude offenses at a house party.

The defense attorney said Carter was irate and going through a jealous rage threatening Reynolds. Before Reynolds headed to Carpenter’s residence, Reynolds was told to take a gun by a third party.

The party was at a double-wide trailer that was a social gathering place, and Carpenter had been drinking since noon and that he had a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a pistol in his possession, the defense attorney said.

The defense also claimed that Reynolds was driven to the party by one of the witnesses and that when they arrived Reynolds had a beer in his hands.

The defense team made the argument that Reynolds did not murder Carpenter and that Reynolds’ actions were in self-defense.

“I intend to show that Martin Reynolds didn’t murder Drew Carpenter, he stopped Drew Carpenter from murdering him,” the defense attorney said. “What was he supposed to do, die? What was he supposed to do, get shot again?”

The state then called its first witness, an emergency dispatcher with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office before playing the 911 call recording made immediately after Martin Reynolds and Andrew Carpenter were shot. The dispatcher takes the woman on the phone through a process of tending to Carpenter as emergency personnel are dispatched to the scene, including how to perform CPR.

State then calls the Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was dispatched to the scene of the incident. The deputy says details regarding a scene are often minimal or may not match what has actually happened. The deputy said he knew there was a shooting of some kind but didn’t know the specifics.

The defense then questioned the deputy. The deputy said he did not know who did what and when. He said he did not interview Reynolds.

