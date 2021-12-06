Nacogdoches police release vehicle description from fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It is believed a recent-model Chevy pickup was involved in a hit-and-run wreck which claimed the life of a Nacogdoches man.

Gerardo Castro, 70, died in the incident hours after arriving at the hospital on Thursday.

According to Nacogdoches police, officers responded to the 2000 block of South Street at 5:50 p.m. Thursday. Castro was taken from the scene. Police were unable to find the vehicle which had struck Castro.

At this time, police believe the vehicle which struck Castro may have been a 2007-14 Chevy pickup with front end damage.

Anyone with information on the incident should call police at 936-559-2607 or Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.

