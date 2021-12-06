East Texas Now Business Break
Monday’s Weather: Showers and storms early

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  The cold front is making its way through East Texas this morning.  Ahead of the front is a line of thunderstorms.  Brief heavy downpours and some gusty winds are expected along this line.  Rain will end from north to south by late morning and skies will clear quickly.  Behind the front, north winds are gusting up to 30 mph which will continue through the day.  Blustery and much cooler with temperatures this morning dropping into the 50s behind the front.  Temperatures will stay cooler throughout the day and as winds calm down this evening, temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight.  Mostly sunny and cooler for the next couple of days.  A quick warm up is expected by the end of the week ahead of another cold front that arrives this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

