East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man found dead inside a trunk on Sanders Avenue

Policía de Laredo
Policía de Laredo(TELEMUNDO)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is found inside a trunk over the weekend.

According to neighbors who live at the 2500 block of Sanders, they called police after noticing a foul smell that was coming from a parked vehicle nearby.

When police arrived, they found a man dead inside the trunk.

Laredo Police says as of now, there are no signs of foul play, and it’s unclear how long the man was inside the trunk.

The investigation continues in this case.

At this time, it is not known when the incident occurred.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Cold front moving through East Texas will bring showers, possibly severe thunderstorms
Hidden in the woods of Upshur County is a beautiful mansion where no one lives, but thousands...
WEBXTRA: Upshur County’s 80-acre Market offers East Texans unique shopping experience
Newlyweds Johanna and James Landrum saying their vows during their wedding Saturday afternoon.
East Texas couple finds love again in senior living community after passing of spouses
With family and friends watching, his family added his rankings to his uniform.
East Texan promoted to lieutenant colonel in United States Air Force
Pictured are Charles Nash (left) and Cass Sullivan. (Source: Hopkins County Jail website)
Hopkins County authorities arrest 2 suspects in connection with truck stop robbery

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WebXtra: Greater Longview Optimal Wellness aims to bring more benefits to patients
WebXtra: Greater Longview Optimal Wellness aims to bring more benefits to patients
WebXtra: Greater Longview Optimal Wellness aims to bring more benefits to patients
Boat ramps to be closed for construction at Sam Rayburn Reservoir
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police release name of pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck