Lufkin police release name of pedestrian killed in hit-and-run wreck

Source: KTRE Staff
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have released the name of the man who was killed in a Sunday hit-and-run wreck.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Gabriel Garcia, 53, was attempting to cross the intersection of North Timberland Drive at Paul Avenue when he was struck by a car that did not stop. Witnesses coming out of Whataburger saw the victim lying in the road and called 911.

The man was taken by ambulance to a Lufkin hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered.

A witness said they believed the suspect vehicle was a gray or silver Chevy Impala and that the vehicle appeared to pull into the Valero gas station down the street following the incident. The witness did not know which direction the vehicle went upon leaving the store, but it did not return to the scene.

Officers went to the Valero and reviewed surveillance video but did not find anything helpful to the investigation, according to police.

A side mirror was recovered from the scene believed to be from the suspect vehicle. The mirror is to the driver’s side of a 2006 to 2012 Chevy Impala.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

