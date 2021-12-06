East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

“Let’s Go Brandon” sign seen along Highway 6 road project

TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign...
TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign along Highway 6 near Valley Mills High School.(KWTX Viewer Submission)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - TxDOT said it is communicating with a contractor after “Let’s Go Brandon” was seen on a sign along Highway 6 near Valley Mills High School.

A viewer sent in a photo of the sign from Sunday night, which shows a digital message board that said “Let’s Go Brandon.”

In a statement to KWTX, TxDOT said “This sign is stationed on one of TxDOT’s SH 6 projects and belongs to the contractor. The message has been removed, and TxDOT is in communication with the contractor regarding this matter.”

According to the Associated Press, the saying started in October, when a reporter was interviewing the winner of a NASCAR race. The crowd was chanting “F--- Joe Biden,” but the reporter thought they were chanting “Let’s Go Brandon,” in support of the driver, 28-year-old Brandon Brown.

Since then, the saying has been used by those who oppose President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Cold front moving through East Texas will bring showers, possibly severe thunderstorms
Hidden in the woods of Upshur County is a beautiful mansion where no one lives, but thousands...
WEBXTRA: Upshur County’s 80-acre Market offers East Texans unique shopping experience
Newlyweds Johanna and James Landrum saying their vows during their wedding Saturday afternoon.
East Texas couple finds love again in senior living community after passing of spouses
With family and friends watching, his family added his rankings to his uniform.
East Texan promoted to lieutenant colonel in United States Air Force
Pictured are Charles Nash (left) and Cass Sullivan. (Source: Hopkins County Jail website)
Hopkins County authorities arrest 2 suspects in connection with truck stop robbery

Latest News

Early research shows Omicron may be more infectious than the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Texas confirms Omicron case, the state’s first, in the Houston area
Friends of Historic Nacogdoches chooses five local homes to be featured every year. This year,...
Nacogdoches Christmas Tour of Homes serves guests holiday decorations, rich history
BLUE, a Blue Heeler served on the Palestine Police Department for 6 years. She recently retired...
K-9 Blue retires from Palestine Police Department
Angelina County health district administrator discusses best line of defense against COVID-19 variants
Neal Franklin
Neal Franklin holds press conference to announce run for county judge