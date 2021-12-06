East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lawmakers in Washington remember the late Senator Bob Dole

By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Capitol Hill icon passed away at 98 Sunday. Former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) is being remembered by colleagues and friends as a hero whose legacy will live on.

There has been a bipartisan outpouring of support for the late senator, who served in the Senate for 27 years.

Before serving in the Senate, the Russell, Kan. native was nearly killed in World War II, sustaining injuries that stayed with him the rest of his life.

“He didn’t have the ability to shake a hand in kind of the normal way, but he went out of his way to make sure that every World War II veteran, really every veteran, knew that he or she was appreciated,” said Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.).

Moran shared stories with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau of being with Dole as he greeted World War II veterans at the memorial in Washington - a memorial Dole helped make a reality.

Moran says Dole is the first senator he ever met. He called Dole an unscripted, witty war hero who devoted his life to serving his nation in conflict and in peacetime.

Others around Capitol Hill joined Moran in mourning the death of a man they looked up to as a mentor, colleague, and friend.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), the longest serving senator, worked alongside Dole for years. He posted on Instagram Sunday:

Moran believes most Kansans would say they still wish Bob Dole was their senator today. Moran says Dole loved his state, especially the people in it.

“They knew that Bob Dole cared about them and worked hard on their behalf,” said Moran.

Moran says he expects Dole’s remains to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. He also expects a memorial service to take place at the National Cathedral.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Charles Nash (left) and Cass Sullivan. (Source: Hopkins County Jail website)
Hopkins County authorities arrest 2 suspects in connection with truck stop robbery
Source: KLTV Staff
Cold front moving through East Texas will bring showers, possibly severe thunderstorms
Lana McGee (source: Henderson County Jail website)
Sheriff’s Office: ‘Erratic’ Larue woman arrested for meth possession after traffic violations
Braden Courtney plays for the Timpson High School Bears.
Moving on: 5 East Texas teams in the UIL football semifinals
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece

Latest News

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran on Thursday morning officially announced his candidacy to...
Nathaniel Moran announcement - UPDATED
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran on Thursday morning officially announced his candidacy to...
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran officially announces congressional candidacy
A woman prays with her hand raised across the street from Tyler's Planned Parenthood center.
East Texans against abortion pray outside of Planned Parenthood as Supreme Court hears arguments
WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown
WATCH: Greta Van Susteren discusses debt ceiling, possibility of government shutdown
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran will announce Thursday whether he will run to fill Louie...
FEC filing reveals Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran officially running for Congress