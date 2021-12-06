Green Acres Baptist Church hosts their first Christmas Tree lighting for community

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The light switch was turned on tonight at Green Acres Baptist Church for their first Christmas tree lighting.

In June, pastor Michael Gossett asked why not host something for all of Tyler to enjoy and that’s when the planning began.

The tree stands 47 feet tall and was sewn together in Maryland and assembled in East Texas.

Gossett said this event is important because Jesus came to be the light of the world

They also had local food trucks, inflatables, a live nativity scene, and worship music.

The community is invited to stop by to view the tree and take pictures throughout the Christmas season.

