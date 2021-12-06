Emergency vehicle involved in Longview wreck
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people are injured following a wreck involving an emergency vehicle in Longview.
The wreck was on the intersection of US 80 and Pine Tree Road. The wreck involves an emergency vehicle owned by Siddons-Martin Emergency Group and an SUV. One person from each vehicle was taken to a Longview hospital.
Eastbound traffic is slowed in the area.
