Emergency vehicle involved in Longview wreck

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people are injured following a wreck involving an emergency vehicle in Longview.

The wreck was on the intersection of US 80 and Pine Tree Road. The wreck involves an emergency vehicle owned by Siddons-Martin Emergency Group and an SUV. One person from each vehicle was taken to a Longview hospital.

Intersection of US 80 and Pine Tree Road.
Intersection of US 80 and Pine Tree Road.(KLTV)

Eastbound traffic is slowed in the area.

