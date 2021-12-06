Emergency vehicle involved in Longview wreck

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people are injured following a wreck involving an emergency vehicle in Longview.

The wreck was on the intersection of US 80 and Pine Tree Road. The wreck involves an emergency vehicle owned by Siddons-Martin Emergency Group and an SUV. One person from each vehicle was taken to a Longview hospital.

Intersection of US 80 and Pine Tree Road. (KLTV)

Eastbound traffic is slowed in the area.

