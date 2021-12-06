East Texas Now Business Break
East Texan qualifies for the Big Axe World Championships

Nicole Ashdown practicing throws before being one of the first females to qualify for the Big...
By Erin Wides
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Axe Throwing World Championships are going down on Friday in Fort Worth. One East Texan set a goal to get to them and is wrapping up practices this week.

Just off Old Jacksonville Highway is the Pump Jaxe Axe Throwing venue where Nicole Ashdown practices at. She recently became one of the first females to qualify for the Big Axe World Championships.

“I’m trying really, really hard to find time to practice but not overdo it. I feel like the physical part of it is all there,” she said. “I know how to throw, I know how to compete, it’s the mental side of it. Breathing and really concentrating on getting my mind right for a huge, huge competition.

Ashdown said when she found out it was in Texas she made it a goal of hers to go. A certified judge came to watch her throws.

“I threw 25 throws, it’s called close qualifying throws and I threw a great score and that pushed me up into being able to get a bid to worlds,” Ashdown said. “It’s in Fort Worth this year. It’s really cool cause it’s in Texas and one of the venues that I’m throwing at I’ve thrown at before so it’s kind of a home court advantage for me.”

Ashdown has lots of support from family and the local venue. She’s been throwing for a little more than two years now and says she’s hooked.

“Give it a try. Once you hit it and stick it for the first time you’re stuck. You are addicted and want to do it again, and again,” she said.

As for the secret to hitting the bullseye every time, “Muscle memory, you just keep throwing the same throw every time, at the bullseye, and hope it sticks.”

Ashdown said she’s competing on Friday, which is also her birthday. Two other competitors also qualified from Tyler as well, Chris Simmons and Joe Leftwich.

