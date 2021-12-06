DPS seeks driver involved in Hudson hit-and-run crash

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 94 near Loop 287 in Hudson.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west. A vehicle, described as an early 2000 model black Chevrolet with a lift kit, failed to yield to the motorcycle and pulled from a private drive into the motorcycle’s path. The motorcycle was laid down and traveled underneath the vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene and was last seen turning south on Loop 287.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 28-year-old Ernesto Maldonado of Lufkin was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

Investigators ask anyone with any information regarding the driver or the vehicle that fled the scene to please contact the Lufkin DPS Communications Office at 936-699-7340.

The investigation is ongoing, no additional information at this time.

