City of Tyler experiencing 911 outages

City of Tyler
City of Tyler(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
From the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas - Tyler Police 911 services are experiencing technical issues which are causing it to go up and down.

AT&T is working to resolve the issue but they don’t have an eta on repairing it. If you call 911 and get a busy signal, immediately call our non-emergency number 903-531-1000. 911 is working intermittantly but again, if you get a busy signal when you call 911, please call 903-531-1000 for assistance. Information will be updated once the issue is resolved.

