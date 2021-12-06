City of Longview considers adding 2 traffic signals

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with the City of Longview’s spokesperson Shawn Hara about two traffic signals that are being considered.

Hara said one proposed traffic signal is at the intersection of Birdsong St. and Hwy 259 and the other is at the intersection of George Richey Rd. and McCann Rd.

Shawn said they are busy intersections, and that a temporary signal could be put in place at George Richey Rd. and McCann Rd.

The City of Longview commissioners will vote on the traffic signals at this week’s city council meeting.

