East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Longview considers adding 2 traffic signals

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with the City of Longview’s spokesperson Shawn Hara about two traffic signals that are being considered.

Hara said one proposed traffic signal is at the intersection of Birdsong St. and Hwy 259 and the other is at the intersection of George Richey Rd. and McCann Rd.

Shawn said they are busy intersections, and that a temporary signal could be put in place at George Richey Rd. and McCann Rd.

The City of Longview commissioners will vote on the traffic signals at this week’s city council meeting.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Cold front moving through East Texas will bring showers, possibly severe thunderstorms
Hidden in the woods of Upshur County is a beautiful mansion where no one lives, but thousands...
WEBXTRA: Upshur County’s 80-acre Market offers East Texans unique shopping experience
Newlyweds Johanna and James Landrum saying their vows during their wedding Saturday afternoon.
East Texas couple finds love again in senior living community after passing of spouses
With family and friends watching, his family added his rankings to his uniform.
East Texan promoted to lieutenant colonel in United States Air Force
Pictured are Charles Nash (left) and Cass Sullivan. (Source: Hopkins County Jail website)
Hopkins County authorities arrest 2 suspects in connection with truck stop robbery

Latest News

Nacogdoches police release vehicle description from fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County
City of Longview considers adding 2 traffic signals at busy intersections
City of Longview considers adding 2 traffic signals at busy intersections
Smith County commissioner holds press conference to announce run for county judge