Boil water notice rescinded for Palestine

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine reports the boil water notice issued on Dec. 2 has been rescinded.

Necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling for the area of 100-500 Block of Avenue A, E. Main Street from Sycamore to Avenue A, and N. Sycamore Street from E. Main Street to Avenue A.

