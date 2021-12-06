Boil water notice rescinded for Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine reports the boil water notice issued on Dec. 2 has been rescinded.

Necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling for the area of 100-500 Block of Avenue A, E. Main Street from Sycamore to Avenue A, and N. Sycamore Street from E. Main Street to Avenue A.

