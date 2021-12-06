East Texas Now Business Break
1 arrested after dozens of dogs, 1 cat rescued from Marion County home

All Good Dogs Coalition
All Good Dogs Coalition(Arthur Clayborn)
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - People in a Marion County neighborhood who witnessed animal abuse contacted an animal rescue group to intervene.

(Arthur Clayborn)

The All Good Dogs Coalition is expected to rescue close to 40 dogs and one cat. Marion County does not have animal control services. The majority of the animals were in need of treatment for parasites.

(Arthur Clayborn)

A Marion County Sheriff’s deputy reports one arrest was made for cruelty to animals.

WebXtra: Greater Longview Optimal Wellness aims to bring more benefits to patients
