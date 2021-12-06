1 arrested after dozens of dogs, 1 cat rescued from Marion County home

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - People in a Marion County neighborhood who witnessed animal abuse contacted an animal rescue group to intervene.

(Arthur Clayborn)

The All Good Dogs Coalition is expected to rescue close to 40 dogs and one cat. Marion County does not have animal control services. The majority of the animals were in need of treatment for parasites.

(Arthur Clayborn)

A Marion County Sheriff’s deputy reports one arrest was made for cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.