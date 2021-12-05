Tyler ISD ‘Empty Bowls’ event supports East Texas Food Bank and showcases student talent

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pottery lined the halls of Three Lakes Middle School today in Tyler. This was part of the second annual Tyler ISD Fine Arts Empty Bowls initiative.

Students throughout the district made pottery bowls that were on display and available for purchase. The bowls sold for $10 each, and proceeds went straight to filling three backpacks of food for those in East Texas who experience food insecurities. Kids got to learn more about pottery and have their hands on the wheels.

Those who purchased a bowl also got to enjoy a meal donated by Chick-fil-A.

“I think we feel like it has a broader reach. It can reach a lot of people who experience food insecurities. Not only that, we partner with the East Texas Food Bank for our backpack program. The backpack program provides food for kids who experience food insecurities and we’re in the kid business,” said Sandra Newton, the director of fine arts for Tyler ISD.

They also had award-winning student performance groups including the elementary district honors choir.

