Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy/cloudy skies today with highs warming up into the upper 70s, also a humid day. Winds out of the southwest, 10-20mph. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles or showers today, but most should stay dry, and I think you’ll be ok to attend any community Christmas events this evening. Temperatures tonight/overnight will be in the 60s but drop through the day tomorrow as our next cold front moves through East Texas. This cold front will bring with it showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined nearly all of ETX in a Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk for severe weather for the overnight hours and tomorrow morning. All severe weather threats will be possible, including hail, wind, and isolated tornadoes. Storms will be moving into our northern most areas along and north of I-30 between midnight and 2AM. By 5AM, storms are moving into the I-20 corridor, and making way through Tyler-Longview by 7AM. Lufkin-Nac should by seeing storms between 8AM and 9AM, and then storms clear out of East Texas during the afternoon.

Because this front is moving through during the morning hours, our highs tomorrow will be in the morning, and lows in the afternoon evening. 60s to start the day (if you’re up early enough), and 50s for the afternoon. We should see some sunshine tomorrow afternoon as well. Low rain chances will remain for Tuesday, then we’re dry Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

