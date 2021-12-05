East Texas Now Business Break
Red Raiders facing Coach Mike Leach, Mississippi State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Dec. 28

Texas Tech (6-6) will face Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State (7-5) in the 63rd AutoZone...
Texas Tech (6-6) will face Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State (7-5) in the 63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 in Memphis, TN.(AutoZone Liberty Bowl Twitter)
By Bradey King
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech (6-6) will face Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State (7-5) in the 63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 in Memphis, TN.

The Red Raiders are bowl bound for the first time since 2017.

This marks the Red Raiders 39th bowl appearance in program history and its first-ever Liberty Bowl appearance.

Sonny Cumbie, who was recently named head coach at LA Tech, will return to coach Texas Tech in the bowl game.

Cumbie and company will go up against former Texas Tech Head Coach Mike Leach, who led the program from 2000 to 2009.

Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.

