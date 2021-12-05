East Texas Now Business Break
Mark in Texas History: Late country singer Jim Reeves memorialized near Carthage

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Just outside Carthage, you’ll find the headstone for Jim Reeves, a world-famous country singer. It is also where you’ll find a historical marker commemorating his life. It’s the subject of this week’s Mark in Texas History.

Jim Reeves was born in Galloway, which is just outside Carthage. Reeves first set his sights on the baseball diamond and even made it to the Saint Louis Cardinals farm team as a pitcher before an injury ended his baseball career.

Reeves later began to work as a radio announcer and sang live between songs. He then found success as a country music singer in the 1950s.

Known as “Gentleman Jim,” Reeves was an international music star. He died at the age of 40 in a plane crash.

Reeves was elected posthumously into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1967.

He is buried at this site, which is a one-acre plot of land off of Highway 79. The land also features a life-size marble statue of Reeves holding his guitar. He is buried next to his dog.

The burial plot received a historical marker designation in 1994.

If you’d like to see the memorial for this world-famous country singer, it is located on US Highway 79, west of Carthage.

Pictured is the historical marker at Jim reeves' gravesite. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Pictured is the historical marker at Jim reeves' gravesite. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)

