Lufkin police investigating fatal hit-and-run auto-pedestrian incident

From the Lufkin Police Department

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian, hit-and-run fatality accident that occurred early this morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., a man was attempting to cross the intersection of North Timberland Drive at Paul Avenue when he was struck by a car that did not stop. Witnesses coming out of Whataburger saw the victim lying in the road and called 911.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered.

A witness said they believed the suspect vehicle was a gray or silver Chevy Impala and that the vehicle appeared to pull into the Valero gas station down the street following the incident. The witness did not know which direction the vehicle went upon leaving the store, but it did not return to the scene.

Officers went to the Valero and reviewed surveillance video but did not find anything helpful to the investigation.

A side mirror was recovered from the scene believed to be from the suspect vehicle. The mirror is to the driver’s side of a 2006 to 2012 Chevy Impala.

We will release the victim’s name tomorrow to allow for the notification of extended family.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.