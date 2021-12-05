East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas couple finds love again in senior living community after passing of spouses

By Erin Wides
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Johanna and James Landrum are two residents who met at the Rosewood Estates Community in Tyler. The two met after the passing of both their spouses, connected, and decided to get married.

Family, friends, and fellow residents came to the chapel at Rosewood Estates on Saturday afternoon to celebrate love. The love blosomed between two residents, who met in January, after bride Johanna moved to the community.

“I have family here, and a couple were asking questions because I was new to Tyler, and they would answer a few and James, who’s lived here all his life, he would show me how and where to go and what to do, and we just became very close friends. God blessed us,” Johanna said.

They met playing cards and continued to see one another.

“Visited, ate together,” James said.

“We held hands a lot,” Johanna laughed.

And now the two are a married couple, and they got to celebrate with those closest to them.

“Several weeks after that, we realized if we were going to be looking after each other through others, that we might as well do it ourselves,” James said. “So we felt like we were falling in love, and we did and finally decided it was time to get married.”

James said it’s a lonely life when you’re their age and widowed.

“You just knew that you needed someone, and God put her here for me, and I think it was reciprocated as far I’m concerned being here,” James said.

“I’ve felt blessed the whole time. Coming from Spring, Texas I had to find new friends and things to do, and I’ve just been very blessed,” Johanna said.

Their guests were invited to celebrate with the newlyweds following the ceremony. They got to enjoy music, cake, and appetizers.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

