East Texan promoted to lieutenant colonel for the United States Air Force

By Erin Wides
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texan was honored Saturday during a promotion ceremony for the Air Force.

Joel Elliott with the U.S. Air Force was promoted to lieutenant colonel.

He said he’s been in the Air Force for more than 18 years and advanced from second lieutenant. all the way up to lieutenant colonel.

Only about one-third of majors eligible for promotions make it to the next rank. Elliott was honored for his exceptional leadership and the duties he performs. With family and friends watching, his family added his new rank pins to his uniform.

“It means the Air Force trusts me with the next level of responsibility or leadership. I’ll be commanding more personnel, kind of leading them into the next phase of what I do. I’m medical, so I’ll be doing that in a surgical center,” Elliott said.

Elliott said he’ll go back to work in San Antonio on Monday at Lackland Air Force Base and continue leading and providing medicine for service members.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

