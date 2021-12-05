East Texas Now Business Break
DPS troopers arrest off-duty Nacogdoches PD officer found asleep at wheel of running vehicle

By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested an off-duty Nacogdoches police officer Sunday morning after he was found at sleep at the wheel of a running vehicle that was blocking a road in Douglass.

According to a press release, the Nacogdoches Combined communications Center received a 911 call about a person behind the wheel of a running vehicle in Douglass at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies were the first ones to arrive at the scene. DPS troopers arrived a short time later.

“It was then learned that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was an off-duty Nacogdoches police officer,” the press release stated. “Tx DPS arrested Daniel Aburto, 30, for driving while intoxicated.”

Aburto was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on a DWI charge, the press release stated.

Aburto has been placed on suspension until an internal investigation is completed.

