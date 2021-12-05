East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Cherokee county sheriff’s search for missing elderly man

Cherokee county sheriff's searching for missing elderly man.
Cherokee county sheriff's searching for missing elderly man.(Source: WMC)
By Victoria Lara
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Sheriff’s are asking the public for help in finding an 83 year old man who’s been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Dickson says Arvie Jernigan was last seen around 3 p.m. on county road 4613 in Troup on an orange Kubota side by side ATV. Officials say Jernigan has dementia and diabetes.

Law enforcement are asking anyone with information on Jernigan’s whereabouts to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Charles Nash (left) and Cass Sullivan. (Source: Hopkins County Jail website)
Hopkins County authorities arrest 2 suspects in connection with truck stop robbery
Braden Courtney plays for the Timpson High School Bears.
Moving on: 5 East Texas teams in the UIL football semifinals
Lana McGee (source: Henderson County Jail website)
Sheriff’s Office: ‘Erratic’ Larue woman arrested for meth possession after traffic violations
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Pictured are (from left) Maygn Goode, Ciara Wright, Samual Gideon, and Daniel Smith. (Source:...
Harrison County drug results in 4 arrests, seizure of 144 grams of suspected meth, cash

Latest News

Lana McGee (source: Henderson County Jail website)
Sheriff’s Office: ‘Erratic’ Larue woman arrested for meth possession after traffic violations
Pictured are Charles Nash (left) and Cass Sullivan. (Source: Hopkins County Jail website)
Hopkins County authorities arrest 2 suspects in connection with truck stop robbery
Source: Bob Hallmark, KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Hiway 80 Rescue Mission asking for toy drive donations
WEBXTRA: Hiway 80 Mission toy drive