Cherokee county sheriff’s search for missing elderly man

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Sheriff’s are asking the public for help in finding an 83 year old man who’s been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Dickson says Arvie Jernigan was last seen around 3 p.m. on county road 4613 in Troup on an orange Kubota side by side ATV. Officials say Jernigan has dementia and diabetes.

Law enforcement are asking anyone with information on Jernigan’s whereabouts to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

