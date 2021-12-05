Cherokee County sheriff: Missing 83-year-old man found safe, unhurt

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 83-year-old Cherokee County man who was reported missing Saturday afternoon has been found safe and is now back with his family.

“He was found about ab hour ago,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. “He just got lost on his way home.”

Dickson said Arvie Jernigan, who lives in the Troup area of Cherokee County, was not hurt.

Dickson said before Jernigan was found, he was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday on County Road 4613 in the Troup area on an orange Kubota side-by-side ATV. Officials say Jernigan has dementia and diabetes.

