East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Cherokee County sheriff: Missing 83-year-old man found safe, unhurt

Cherokee County sheriff's officials searching for missing elderly man. No photo available of...
Cherokee County sheriff's officials searching for missing elderly man. No photo available of missing individual as of now.(Source: WMC)
By Victoria Lara
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 83-year-old Cherokee County man who was reported missing Saturday afternoon has been found safe and is now back with his family.

“He was found about ab hour ago,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. “He just got lost on his way home.”

Dickson said Arvie Jernigan, who lives in the Troup area of Cherokee County, was not hurt.

Dickson said before Jernigan was found, he was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday on County Road 4613 in the Troup area on an orange Kubota side-by-side ATV. Officials say Jernigan has dementia and diabetes.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Charles Nash (left) and Cass Sullivan. (Source: Hopkins County Jail website)
Hopkins County authorities arrest 2 suspects in connection with truck stop robbery
Braden Courtney plays for the Timpson High School Bears.
Moving on: 5 East Texas teams in the UIL football semifinals
Lana McGee (source: Henderson County Jail website)
Sheriff’s Office: ‘Erratic’ Larue woman arrested for meth possession after traffic violations
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Pictured are (from left) Maygn Goode, Ciara Wright, Samual Gideon, and Daniel Smith. (Source:...
Harrison County drug results in 4 arrests, seizure of 144 grams of suspected meth, cash

Latest News

Students throughout the district made pottery bowls that were on display and available for...
Tyler ISD ‘Empty Bowls’ event supports East Texas Food Bank and showcases student talent
Newlyweds Johanna and James Landrum saying their vows during their wedding Saturday afternoon.
East Texas couple finds love again in senior living community after passing of spouses
With family and friends watching, his family added his rankings to his uniform.
East Texan promoted to lieutenant colonel for the United States Air Force
Source: KLTV Staff
Cold front moving through East Texas will bring showers, possibly severe thunderstorms