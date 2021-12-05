East Texas Now Business Break
Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council Awareness “Reindeer Run”

Over 800 participants in the "1k fun run and 5k Reindeer Run."
By Phoebe Green
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - This morning families, teachers and running clubs of all ages participated in the 2021 Alcohol and drug abuse “Reindeer Run.”

The event held at the Lufkin Convention center was all in part to raise money and bring awareness to the non profit. Participants ran in a 1k fun run and there was even a 5k run for more advanced runners.

Director of Prevention Kim Simmons shared that this year was one for the books.

“Last year we had a little bit of laps due to Covid and did Reindeer Zumba but this year it was back with a force. We had over 800 runners, and our race is one that’s really unique because it really gears toward our younger runners. We work with local running clubs and the school coaches, and we get hundreds of the kids in,” said Simmons.

ADAC’s mission overall is to provide services that combat the effects of substance use and misuse through prevention, intervention, counseling and recovery support.

