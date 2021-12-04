East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Hiway 80 Rescue Mission asking for toy drive donations

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A last-minute appeal is being put out by an East Texas rescue mission to gather toys for needy kids for Christmas.

The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission started its annual Christmas toy drive some time ago, but not enough have come in. Now, time is running out.

Workers with the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission are hoping public donations come through one more time for their annual toy drive. More than 300 children are in need in Longview, and more are expected.

We’ll have more on this story later tonight.

