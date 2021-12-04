Sheriff’s Office: ‘Erratic’ Larue woman arrested for meth possession after traffic violations

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After committing several traffic violations early Friday morning, a woman who was later arrested for possession of meth said she was very upset over a lost lottery ticket, according to a post on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Lana Burgamy McGee, 60, of Larue, is still being held in the Henderson County Jail on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. Her bond amount has been set at $8,500.

According to the Facebook post, McGee was stopped just before 2 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Chase Street and Murchison Street in Athens after she committed several traffic violations.

When questioned, McGee allegedly said she was very upset over a lost lottery ticket.

“Sgt. Jonathan Daille noted the ticket was in the suspect’s hand,” the Facebook post stated.

Later, a Eustace Police Department K-9 team was called in to assist with the stop. Eustace PD K-9 Officer Hillary Bateman told Daille that her K-9 gave a positive alert for the smell of illegal drugs.

A search of McGee’s vehicle turned up a pencil box containing methamphetamine and glass pipes used to smoke the drug, the Facebook post stated. The items were found under the vehicle’s passenger seat.

McGee was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.

