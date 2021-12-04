East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today wasn’t too shabby of a day with only a few scattered showers able to develop earlier this morning. Cloud cover may have been split across our northern and southern zones this afternoon, but we’ll all see mostly cloudy skies by midnight tonight. Showers and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible on during the first half of our Sunday before our next strong cold front rolls through late Sunday into early Monday. Showers and a few stronger thunderstorms will be likely along this cold front after midnight on Monday morning, so please remain weather alert as an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. Our cold front will quickly push through ETX and will take the rain with it by noon on Monday, so expect the afternoon to remain dry and much cooler. Clouds quickly increase by Tuesday and scattered showers will become likely by the afternoon as another upper-level disturbance begins to move closer to our area. A weak front will move through on Wednesday and will once again take the last of the rain with it by lunchtime. We’ll see a fair mix of sun and clouds on Thursday and Friday before another round of showers and storms arrives next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

