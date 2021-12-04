Police discover body of missing woman inside drain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says that they have found the body of a Daisy Walker who was reported missing on Friday, Dec.3.

Police arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. They say the body was discovered inside a drain on the Chevyland parking lot in the 7500 block of Youree Drive. Officers that arrived at the scene were directed to a concrete opening where they discovered to be a body.

Shreveport fire arrived at the scene with rescue equipment and was able to recover the remains of what appeared to be an elderly female. An autopsy on the body confirmed that it was Daisy Walker.

Police say on Friday, Dec. 3, Daisy Walker was reported missing. She was last seen by family members at her home in the 7800 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport wearing peach jogger pants and a black bonnet. They say she walked away from her apartment sometime after she was put to bed on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8:30 p.m.

Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for Walker. Police say Walker suffered from dementia.

Daisy Walker, DOB: 3/14/1946, was last seen in the 7800 block of Youree Drive on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (SPD)

The scene is still under investigation, but police say no foul play was involved.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

